JUST IN: President Trump and Vice President JD Vance excoriate President Zelensky during heated meeting in the Oval Office. "You don’t have the cards right now… You’re gambling with WWIII," Trump told Zelensky. "It's going to be very hard to do business like this. You've got… pic.twitter.com/43SX9itTyl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2025

Also, Trump comments on Zelensky’s fashion sense: What a Big Boy! Look Who’s All Dressed Up Today! Trump Greets Zelenskyy As Only He Can and LOL (Watch).

President Trump greets Zelenskyy: “He’s all dressed up today.” 😂

pic.twitter.com/GqxaNjgjjJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2025

The media will of course turn the amps up to 11 over this confrontation, despite Trump’s predecessor also being unnerved by Zelensky’s theatrics:

When JD Vance noted that Zelesnky was "campaigning with the opposition," he was referring to Zelensky appearing with Gov. Josh Shapiro in swing-state Pennsylvania and signing missiles just weeks before the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/hbT15aI2U8 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 28, 2025

Why didn’t Zelensky think there was at least a 50-50 chance that this moment could come back to haunt him?

Last week I was telling a WH reporter that normal Americans don't love the strategy-free Ukraine war as much as the DC complex does and I think he had never considered that reality before and was taken aback a bit. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 28, 2025

UPDATE (1:40 PM): Trump And Vance Clash With Zelensky In Fiery White House Meeting. ‘You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country,’ Trump said.