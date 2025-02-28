February 28, 2025

Also, Trump comments on Zelensky’s fashion sense: What a Big Boy! Look Who’s All Dressed Up Today! Trump Greets Zelenskyy As Only He Can and LOL (Watch).

The media will of course turn the amps up to 11 over this confrontation, despite Trump’s predecessor also being unnerved by Zelensky’s theatrics:

Why didn’t Zelensky think there was at least a 50-50 chance that this moment could come back to haunt him?

UPDATE (1:40 PM): Trump And Vance Clash With Zelensky In Fiery White House Meeting. ‘You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country,’ Trump said.

Posted at 1:40 pm by Ed Driscoll