FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA ACCEPTS RAZZIES FOR MEGALOPOLIS:

The vast majority of celebrities and filmmakers ignore the Razzies, while few interviewers have the nerve – and understandably so – to ask celebrities about their “wins.”

However, Francis Ford Coppola, who earned “Worst Director” for his critically panned Megalopolis, issued a scathing retort on social media today.

“I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for Megalopolis, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture,” he wrote in part, “at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!”

“In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now,” Coppola concluded.