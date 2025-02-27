TRUMP WON’T SAY IF HE’LL APOLOGIZE TO ZELENSKYY FOR CALLING HIM A ‘DICTATOR:’
Last week, Mr. Trump called Mr. Zelenskyy a “dictator,” escalating tensions between the two. The comment came after the Ukrainian president accused Mr. Trump of living in a Russian “disinformation bubble.”
Related:
● Not Smart: Zelenskyy Just Blocked Truth Social in Ukraine.
● Ukraine’s Zelensky stays in power despite term expiring.
● Ukraine’s election day dawned with no vote in sight and little appetite for one – for now, anyway.
● Why hasn’t Ukraine held elections since the war began?