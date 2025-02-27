METAPHOR ALERT: Movie theater ceiling collapses during screening of Captain America: Brave New World.

Two moviegoers got an extra taste of action Tuesday night — and not just from their choice to view “Captain America: Brave New World.”

During a showing of the latest Marvel flick at Liberty Cinema in downtown Wenatchee, Washington, the theater’s ceiling collapsed onto the audience, local officials said.

The Wenatchee Fire Department responded at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, finding two people in attendance. It said in a statement that no injuries were reported.