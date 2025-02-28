TO BE FAIR, SHE’S AN IDIOT:
Government employee compares replying to an email to “what I imagine living in North Korea to be like” pic.twitter.com/XDbDw9YJe1
— Ana Mostarac (@anammostarac) February 27, 2025
