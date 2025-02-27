HOMESHORING: Eli Lilly says it will spend billions to move drug manufacturing to U.S. soil. “Eli Lilly said Wednesday it will build three manufacturing plants in the United States to make the key raw ingredients in its medicines, a push to bring home a critical part of the pharmaceutical supply chain that largely comes from foreign sources.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.