K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE:

From 1950 to today, there’s been a 100% increase in the number of students in public schools, a 243% increase in the number of teachers, and a 709% increase in the number of non-teaching staff, which are largely administrative positions. Only 47.5% of people in the public school… pic.twitter.com/JmCgQVPHTL — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) February 26, 2025

Any time you read that School District X spends Y per pupil, understand how few of those dollars actually reach the classrooms once all the bureaucratic cruft is accounted for.