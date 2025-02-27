SPACE: The Moon’s next robotic visitor is lining up for landing this weekend.

Early Sunday morning, while most of America is sleeping, a couple dozen engineers in Central Texas will have their eyes glued to monitors watching data stream in from a quarter-million miles away.

These ground controllers at Firefly Aerospace hope that their robotic spacecraft, named Blue Ghost, will become the second commercial mission to complete a soft landing on the Moon, following the landing of a spacecraft by Intuitive Machines last year. This is the first lunar mission for Firefly Aerospace, a company established in 2014 to develop a small satellite launcher.

Since then, Firefly has undergone changes in ownership, a bankruptcy, and a renaming. Recognizing that the company had to diversify to survive, Firefly executives began pursuing other business opportunities—spacecraft manufacturing, lunar missions, and a medium-class rocket—to go alongside its small Alpha launch vehicle.

From a business perspective, Firefly’s foray into lunar transportation has been worth the effort. NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program has awarded the company three contracts to deliver experiments to the Moon’s surface. Under the first deal, NASA is paying Firefly about $101 million to transport 10 payloads to the Moon on the company’s first Blue Ghost lander.

Now, Firefly is about to find out if its lunar program is a technical success.