MONICA LEWINSKY SAYS BILL CLINTON SHOULD HAVE RESIGNED AFTER AFFAIR IN FRESH INTERVIEW:

Monica Lewinsky believes former President Bill Clinton should have resigned from the White House after their affair.

Lewinsky, appearing on Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, said Clinton did not handle himself appropriately when news broke that the two had an affair while she was a 22-year-old intern in the White House.

“I think that the right way to handle a situation like that would have been to probably say it was, you know, nobody’s business and to resign,” Lewinsky told Cooper, the most-listened to female podcaster in the world.

“Or, to find a way of staying in office that was not lying and not throwing a young person who was just starting out in the world under the bus,” she added.

Clinton famously lied about the affair, telling America he “did not have sexual relations with that woman” in 1998. Clinton was later impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate and remained in office.