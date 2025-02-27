[SCOTT] JENNINGS: How is Trump shredding the Constition?

[ABBY] JOHNSON: My God, uh, look at what, should we go through the list?

(Johnson turns and looks at Toure to save her)

TOURE [NEBLETT]: I mean, seriously? Do we have to give you a civics lesson? That we’ve, we’ve put all the power in the executive branch. The legislative branch, the FBI, now we’re in control of the military, silencing media. This is what you do in a dictatorship.

(Crosstalk)

JENNINGS: Are you suggesting that the president is not the commander in chief of the military?

TOURE: I’m suggesting that the president is going to put in charge somebody who is going to contravine the Constitution, and in some near point, this conversation will look very silly for you because it will be obvious. Right now, you’re gaslighting, but when we get to actual rubber of the road, it will be clear.

JENNINGS: I’m interested in this conversation. He’s going to put someone in charge who will contravine the Constitution? Like who? What do you mean by that? The president is in charge of the military, is he not? You said he’s going to put someone in charge.

PHILLIP: I mean, the president is in charge of the military. That is how it works.