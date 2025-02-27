THIS IS CNN: Watch: Scott Jennings Should Get Hazard Pay After Having to Deal With Insane Claims About Trump.
[SCOTT] JENNINGS: How is Trump shredding the Constition?
[ABBY] JOHNSON: My God, uh, look at what, should we go through the list?
(Johnson turns and looks at Toure to save her)
TOURE [NEBLETT]: I mean, seriously? Do we have to give you a civics lesson? That we’ve, we’ve put all the power in the executive branch. The legislative branch, the FBI, now we’re in control of the military, silencing media. This is what you do in a dictatorship.
(Crosstalk)
JENNINGS: Are you suggesting that the president is not the commander in chief of the military?
TOURE: I’m suggesting that the president is going to put in charge somebody who is going to contravine the Constitution, and in some near point, this conversation will look very silly for you because it will be obvious. Right now, you’re gaslighting, but when we get to actual rubber of the road, it will be clear.
JENNINGS: I’m interested in this conversation. He’s going to put someone in charge who will contravine the Constitution? Like who? What do you mean by that? The president is in charge of the military, is he not? You said he’s going to put someone in charge.
PHILLIP: I mean, the president is in charge of the military. That is how it works.
Trump has certainly not commandeered control of the legislative branch, as Toure claims. Still, he does control the FBI and military because that’s exactly how our constitutional government works. This is a common theme among left-wingers. They take completely normal actions by Trump and spin them as gross power grabs that threaten democracy. It is Trump’s job to control the FBI, the military, and every single bureaucratic agency. He is not “shredding the Constitution” by exerting power over those entities, and only a moron would suggest otherwise.
I’m not sure what credentials Toure brings to the table, but it’s an argument against credentialism. He is clearly out of his league when it comes to discussing even the basics of the United States government. He’s lucky Abby Phillip was there to call a timeout and save him from the rhetorical decapitating Jennings was performing.
How deep underwater was Toure during this discussion? This deep:
UPDATE: I’m so old, I can remember when Seven Days in May was a warning made by Hollywood lefties…
…Not a how-to guide for good government:
