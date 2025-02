EVERYTHING I LEARNED IN LIFE CAME FROM ANIMAL HOUSE: Just The News reporting that:

“Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday night announced that the Justice Department is expected to release more information about alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, including his flight logs.”

I’ve heard they’d done some major redactions, but you know that certain limousine liberals will be very nervous today. As to the reference in this headline:

Boy is this great!