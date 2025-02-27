RELEASE IT ALL: Attorney General Pam Bondi says ‘some Epstein information’ will be released Thursday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced the scheduled release of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The release, set for Thursday, is expected to include flight logs and names of individuals associated with Epstein.

Bondi emphasized the importance of protecting the identities of over 200 victims involved.

“Breaking news right now, you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office,” Bondi stated during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Wednesday night. “This will make you sick,” she added, highlighting the gravity of the contents.

Bondi noted that the delay in releasing the documents was due to efforts to redact sensitive information to protect victims’ privacy.