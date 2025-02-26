SARAH ANDERSON: The Truth About Melania.

I’ve never met our first lady. I don’t know her, though I’d love to interview her one day. I’m guessing most of you don’t know her either. But if you were to rely on the mainstream media’s reporting, you’d probably draw some unfavorable conclusions.

A quick Google search of her name over the last 48 hours brings up headlines about how she’s been “absent” for the last month, how she doesn’t want to “play the role of first lady,” or how she “keeps to herself.” One newspaper even called her “aloof,” and the most liberal ones of the liberal like to make assumptions about her marriage to the president.

But here’s the thing: These people don’t know her either. They’re just twisting a few facts in a way that fits their anti-Trump agenda and adding a little speculation for good measure.