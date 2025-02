OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY:

This audit was repeated at the Department of Labor. Initial results:

– 380 Microsoft 365 licenses with zero users

– 128 Microsoft Teams conference room licenses; only installed in 30 rooms

– 250 VSCode licenses; only using 33

– 129 Photoshop licenses; only using 22.

– 5… https://t.co/xnY8TkKOWv

— Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 26, 2025