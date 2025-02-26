SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS ENJOYING A MIMOSA ON THE LIDO DECK: Inflation Reduction Act is Over Budget and Underperforming.

The Congressional Budget Office originally projected the clean energy incentives and tax subsidies in the IRA would cost $390 billion in the 10-year period from 2022 to 2031. Over the last two years, other groups have placed the cost much higher.

Goldman Sachs estimates the legislation’s clean energy provisions will actually cost $1.2 trillion. The National Bureau of Economic Research also believes the climate provisions will cost $900 billion to $1.2 trillion. Credit Suisse’s estimate came in at $800 billion — still more than twice what the CBO projected.

Meanwhile, the Princeton Net Zero Project estimated last year that by 2035, U.S. emission levels will only fall by 40% compared to 2005 levels. Princeton originally predicted the IRA would help cut emissions by 50%.

Lawmakers’ stated goal for the IRA was to cut emissions by 80% by 2030, when compared to 2005 levels.