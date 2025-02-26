SO THAT’S A NO THEN? Syria Suffers Massive Israeli Strikes Hours After Jolani Demanded Withdrawal. “Israel in a rare confirmation of the overnight airstrikes said its warplanes struck ‘military targets in southern Syria, including headquarters and sites containing weapons.’ It added, ‘The presence of military assets and forces in the southern part of Syria constitutes a threat’ to Israeli citizens.”
