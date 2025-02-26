JOHN NOLTE: WaPo Editor Quits After Bezos Orders Opinion Page to Defend Free Markets, Personal Liberty.

Bezos said, “I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t ‘hell yes,’ then it had to be ‘no.’”

“After careful consideration, David decided to step away.”

Yeah, that’s a shame.

“I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion,” Bezos said in closing. “I’m excited for us together to fill that void.”

One crybaby Post staffer has already threatened to quit: “I still have not felt encroachment on my journalism on the news side of coverage,” wrote someone who works at the Post named Jeff Stein, “but if Bezos tries interfering with the news side I will be quitting immediately and letting you know.”

Yeah, you let us know, Jeff. We’ll all be right here on the edge of our seats waiting for you to let us know.

A crybaby Post subscriber who does legal analysis for cable news is so offended by the idea of defending free markets and personal liberty, he canceled his subscription.

This looks to me like a Trump-style move to rid his failing newspaper of the Woke Parasites eating it alive. Maybe this will get more of them to self-deport quit in a huff like Jennifer Rubin did (nobody misses her). That way there’s no severance or lawsuits.