LET’S CHECK IN WITH MSNBC TO SEE HOW THEIR TACK TO THE CENTER IS COMING ALONG: MNSBC’s Newest Anchor Eugene Daniels Is a ‘Kamala Harris Expert’ and ‘Walking Beyoncé Encyclopedia’ Who Has Revolutionized the DC Fashion Scene.

Eugene Daniels, the Politico White House correspondent who was supposed to be the “breakout star” of the 2024 election but ended up being one of the biggest losers, is leaving the mid-tier news website to join MSNBC. Daniels, an alleged “expert in all things Kamala Harris” with a “fashion sense that mirrors his bold style of reporting,” will cohost a weekend roundtable show as part of the left-wing network’s ongoing reorganization efforts. It is unclear whether the self-described “walking Beyoncé encyclopedia” will face any wardrobe restrictions at MSNBC, but a Washington Free Beacon photographic analysis confirmed that Daniels has a bold sense of fashion, and certainly appears to admire Beyoncé, the former Destiny’s Child singer best known for being married to Jay-Z.

As legendary Austrian-American actor Rainier Wolfcastle would say: