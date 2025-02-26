UNEXPECTED HEADLINES: Keeping Satan Off the Ballot in Utah. “Will Satan be barred from running for office in Utah? The vote in the state legislature was 65-2. The questions now are, will the governor sign? And who the hell were the two people who voted against it? Is the pro-Satan caucus in Washington, D.C., making inroads in the Beehive State?”
