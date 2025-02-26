CHRISTIAN TOTO: Why Hollywood Is Eerily Similar to USAID.

Consider “Wolf Man,” the latest attempt to revive the classic horror movie character. The January release flamed out at the box office, but a look at the film suggests it must have cost less than “The Brutalist.”

Much less. Why?

The film is primarily set in a cabin in the woods. A few scenes take place in the neighboring forest. The FX are minimal, to say the least, and the only “name” in the cast is Julia Garner of “Ozark” fame.

The reported budget stands at $25 million. Where did all the money go?