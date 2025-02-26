DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Ohio university installs ‘biological’ sex bathroom signs to comply with new state law.

The University of Cincinnati has installed “biological men” and “biological women” bathroom signs to comply with a new state law that takes effect this month.

The university put up the new signs “last week in its residence halls and some other on-campus buildings in response to the passage of a law that restricts bathroom use in public and private K-12 schools and colleges to members of the same ‘biological sex,’” NBC reported.

The so-called “bathroom bill” requires all K-12 public schools and all public and private universities in the state “to label all of their multi-person bathrooms, locker rooms, shower rooms and changing rooms as being only for either males or females,” Cleveland.com reported, adding the “text of the legislation doesn’t include any penalties for violating the new rules, nor any enforcement provisions.”

“As a public institution, we are following the law and seeking to meet our mission to create an environment where we provide opportunity, develop educated and engaged citizens and enrich our city, state and world,” University of Cincinnati spokesperson M.B. Reilly told NBC.