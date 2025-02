ATHENA THORNE: Flailing Democrats Turn to Yet Another Once-Effective Technique. “Now, out-of-power leftists are hoping to resurrect another technique that was quite effective for them in days past: storytelling. Specifically, this is the art of designating a victim with a sob story for their media counterparts to blast everywhere 24/7 in an attempt to turn public opinion their way.”

Never underestimate the power of a narrative but the press no longer enjoys an effective monopoly for pushing one.