DECOUPLING: USTR proposes charging Chinese ships up to $1.5 million to enter US ports. “USTR said in a January 16 report on a probe, opens new tab launched during the administration of former President Joe Biden that China increased its share of global shipbuilding tonnage from 5% in 1999 to over 50% in 2023 because of massive state subsidies and preferential treatment for state-owned enterprises that are squeezing out private-sector international competitors. The agency said that U.S. shipyards were building 70 ships in 1975, but just five annually today.”