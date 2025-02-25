ANALYSIS: TRUE. America’s Future Depends on Rebuilding the Navy.

The SECDEF was asked about the Pacific at the conference. Here is the question by a Japanese reporter and SECDEF’s answer:

REPORTER, JAPAN: “I would like to ask about China. You have mentioned that the U.S. will be prioritizing and deterring China. What role will you be expecting Japan and other Indo-Pacific (IP4) countries to play in this context?”

HEGSETH: “We don’t have an inevitable desire to clash with China. There is a recognition that there are divergent interests, which means we must be strong in order to advance our own interests and deter aggression.” “……we don’t feel conflict is inevitable and certainly don’t seek conflict with China.” “That’s why President Trump has worked … ensuring that the U.S. is prepared for any contingency.” It is prudent for us to work with allies and partners in the Pacific to ensure deterrence through hard power….” “That’s why a lot of my first phone calls as Secretary of Defense were to Pacific allies—to Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and others.” “Because just as the NATO alliance is critical, working by, with, and through as and partners in the Indo-Pacific is critical as well. The U.S. alone cannot do everything, everywhere, all at once. And we will not have to, because we are not alone. Our Indo-Pacific allies—Japan, Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, and others—understand the reality of the ascendant Chinese threat. And it will be critical for them to invest in their own deterrence capabilities. It can’t just be America. We need allies to step up—and many of them are already doing so.” “This is why President Trump has placed a strong emphasis on deterrence in the Pacific. And that’s why one of my top priorities as Secretary of Defense is ensuring that the U.S. military remains the strongest, most capable, most lethal fighting force on the planet. Because heaven forbid, we have to use it—but if we do, it must be ready to close with and destroy our enemies and bring our men and women home with success as quickly as possible.”

The SECDEF is bluntly saying a war with the PRC will be in their waters. Thus, the need for the Navy to take the fight to them over there and to defend our friends and allies in the region from the PRC’s ambitions to dominate the Pacific. That will take many more ships, more strategic sealift, and more airpower, airlift.