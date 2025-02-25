FAIL BRITANNIA: Nelson makes way for Yvette Cooper portrait in Parliament’s diversity drive.

Paintings of Lord Nelson have been taken down under plans to make Parliament’s artworks more diverse, The Telegraph can reveal.

The move followed an MP-led review of parliamentary art linked to slavery and racism.

Two images of the British naval hero have been taken down since the Black Lives Matter-inspired review began in 2020, including one depicting the commander dying for his country at the Battle of Trafalgar.

A portrait of Sir Francis Drake, another naval commander, has also been removed.