ONE FOR THE ROAD:
Yet again – because they got away with it under Obama/Lois Lerner & they never stopped. https://t.co/K9KRSObrxa
— Lara Logan (@laralogan) February 25, 2025
ONE FOR THE ROAD:
Yet again – because they got away with it under Obama/Lois Lerner & they never stopped. https://t.co/K9KRSObrxa
— Lara Logan (@laralogan) February 25, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.