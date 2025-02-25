DEUTSCHLAND IST GEFICKT: “Center Right” Party in Germany Wins Elections, Vows to Not Close the Borders.

The fake “center right” party won the election. They made noises about cracking down on illegal immigration, but, as you can see in the video below the fold, their leader and the next German PM vows that “no one is talking about closing the borders.”

The “far right” party, AfD or Alternative for Germany, came in a strong second at 20%, receiving its highest vote share ever, will have… zero participation in the new government.

That’s because the CDU vowed to not form a government with the “far right” (they’re far right because they oppose unlimited eternal mass migration from the third world) AfD.

The “Center right” party, the Christian Democrat Union or CDU, is the party of Andrea Merkel, whose “Wilkomen” policy of allowing mass migration without even the most basic vetting has plunged Germany into crisis.

Note that they do not have a majority of the seats in Parliament, or the Bund I guess the huns call it, so that means they will have to form an alliance with another party to secure a majority and form a government.

Because the CDU abides by the “cordon sanitaire” or “firewall” policy that all the Euro Regime countries do, refusing to form governments with any party that’s “far right” (again, meaning “against unlimited mass migration from Islamic countries”), that means that this “center right” party will form a coalition government with… either the German Socialist Party and/or the German Green Party, who are themselves big champions of unlimited third-world mass migration.

You might wonder: Why not just start a new party that isn’t “far right” but still opposes open borders?

Well, silly, because any party that opposes open borders is “far right” and subject to the “firewall” policy of excluding closed-border parties.

So the “center right” party will be pursuing a socialist, mass-migration open borders agenda.

But they’ve kept those dirty “far right” voters out of power.