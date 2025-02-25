ANALYSIS: TRUE. All of it, all too true.

No, I don’t trust the government. If the Executive Branch has limited control over the bureaucracy, and if Congress and the Judiciary are compromised by conflicts of interest driven by NGOs, then governance is no longer by “We The People.” Instead, it has become a self-serving global power struggle—a Game of Thrones rather than a republic.

What made “Game of Thrones” so intriguing at the start was that it was a world without the possibility of redemption. But that’s as unsustainable a premise in fiction as it is in real life, and the show collapsed.

Washington needs redemption and quickly.