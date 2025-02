WINNING:

Why GOP members will be hesitant to fight Trump: "Republican [voters] love Donald Trump the way Grimace loves Ronald McDonald"…

Trump's net approval with the GOP is even higher than it was during his 1st term.

Also, GOP voters trust Trump over Congressional GOP: 58%-22%. pic.twitter.com/4s7iDPZRVs

— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 25, 2025