GRAND SLAMMED: Denny’s announces egg surcharge, joining Waffle House.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, the company explained that the surcharge is necessary due to the nationwide egg shortage and rising costs.

“Some of our restaurant locations will need to temporarily add a surcharge to every meal that includes eggs. This pricing decision is market-by-market, and restaurant-by-restaurant due to the regional impacts of the egg shortage,” the statement read.

The company also stressed its commitment to keeping meals affordable despite fluctuating costs.