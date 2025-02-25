CHINA IS ASSHOE: Undersea cable to Penghu severed, Chinese-funded ship suspected.

An undersea cable to Penghu County has been severed, the Ministry of Digital Affairs said today, with a Chinese-funded ship suspected of being responsible.

It comes just a month after a Chinese ship was suspected of severing an undersea cable north of Keelung Harbor.

The National Communications and Cyber Security Center received a report at 3:03am today from Chunghwa Telecom that the No. 3 cable from Taiwan to Penghu was severed 14.7km off the coast of Tainan, the Ministry of Digital Affairs said.