IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA:
Elon musk is worth $400 billion because he owns significant stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, and X, and XAI.
Elizabeth Warren is worth $20 million AND UP because…???
I'll wait.
And show your work.
— Joey Meugniot (@realjoeymUS) February 18, 2025
Just another occasional reminder that outside income earned by any elected official should be taxed at 100%, along with a 100% tax on investment returns over the 7% that individual investors hope to make.
— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) February 25, 2025
Incentives need to change, starting with whom our elected officials actually work for.