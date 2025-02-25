FAIL, BRITANNIA: Fury deepens over ‘sinister’ Thought Police targeting of a grandmother who criticised Labour as voters call for Starmer to go over ‘abuse of power.’

Two police officers were caught on camera paying a visit to a grandmother simply for criticising Labour politicians on Facebook.

Detectives have been accused of acting like East Germany’s Stasi secret police for quizzing Helen Jones over her calls for the resignation of local councillors embroiled in the WhatsApp scandal exposed by The Mail on Sunday.

Police conceded that the 54-year-old had committed no crime – yet Mrs Jones said she has effectively been silenced by the officers, as she was intimidated by them calling at her door and is too terrified to post on social media again.

Voters have rallied to her defence and blasted the ‘shocking’ incident as a waste of police time and accused the Government for alleged ‘abuse of power’.

Former Tory Cabinet minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg called the behaviour ‘extraordinary’.

It is the latest in a string of incidents in which police have investigated people for social media posts, including newspaper columnist Allison Pearson, feminist writer Julie Bindel, and former policeman Harry Miller, whose name was added to a database for his ‘non-crime hate incident’.

Greater Manchester Police has one of the highest crime rates in Britain and fails to solve almost three out of four shoplifting incidents.