NOT YOUR FATHER’S EAGLE: F-15EX deemed effective against fifth-generation threats in Pentagon evaluation.

In its 2024 annual report, the Directorate of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) assessed the F-15EX to be “operationally effective” in an air superiority role, even when matched against fifth-generation aircraft.

“The F-15EX was able to detect and track all threats at advantageous ranges, use onboard and off-board systems to identify them, and deliver weapons while surviving,” the report states.

Notably, the twin-engined jet also scored well in the areas of reliability, availability and maintainability – achieving “nearly all objectives”, the report notes. Pilots surveyed also expressed a generally positive opinion of the fighter’s cockpit layout.

There was little doubt about the battle-proven F-15’s ability to prevail against fourth-generation threats, against which the Eagle family boasts an undefeated 104-0 combat record.

However, critics of the programme have argued the modernised Cold War fighter is ill-suited to compete with more advanced foes like Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 or China’s Chengdu J-20.

Defying that narrative, the DOT&E says the F-15EX performed well in tests against “surrogate fifth-generation adversary aircraft” on both defensive and offensive counter-air missions. The Eagle II was also found to be effective in a basic air-to-ground strike role.