ANALYSIS: TRUE. By Defending Free Speech Worldwide, Team Trump Reclaims America’s Global Moral High Ground.

In the span of four years, the Delaware Democrat morphed the United States from the world’s leading champion for natural rights into a knock-off version of an increasingly despotic Europe.

Which brings us to Vice President J.D. Vance’s monumental speech at the Munich Security Conference.

America’s vice president could have easily used his address to regurgitate the same worn-out platitudes about diplomatic “cooperation” and “improving relations” routinely espoused by Washington and European dignitaries. Instead, he took a much bolder approach.

Throughout his nearly 20-minute remarks, Vance gave a full-throated defense of free speech. While acknowledging the Biden administration’s censorship practices, Vance eloquently explained the importance of maintaining open discourse in civil society and lambasted self-professed “democratic” European states for deploying authoritarian tactics to silence their own peoples.