HOW LOW CAN HE GO?

New poll has Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson with a 6.6% favorability mark and 80% unfavorable. https://t.co/uQrWCCkAom — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) February 24, 2025

You can see all the numbers here but what’s most interesting is how far out of line Democrat politicians are with their constituents actual interests, even in a deep-blue city like Chicago.

UPDATE (From Ed): To answer the query in Steve’s headline: Brandon Johnson Is Now Less Popular than Most Communicable Diseases.