CUE THE WORLD’S SMALLEST VIOLIN: Trump Admin’s War on Federal Bureaucracy Threatens Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Local Legacy’ in San Francisco. “President Donald Trump announced in a Wednesday executive order that his administration will look to cut the Presidio Trust to the fullest extent possible, picking a fight with the federal agency that oversees the nearly-1,500 acre park in San Francisco. Pelosi worked in Congress to establish the Presidio Trust in the 1990s to manage the city’s famous Presidio, and she subsequently helped land a $200 million award to Presidio Trust in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to cover costs of ‘climate resilience’ projects at the park.”

$200 million on “climate resilience” at a 1,500-acre park in a city that rarely gets very hot and almost never gets very cold is patently absurd and certainly a grift.