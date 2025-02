SKYNET SMILES:

Today I was sent the following cool demo: Two AI agents on a phone call realize they’re both AI and switch to a superior audio signal ggwave pic.twitter.com/TeewgxLEsP — Georgi Gerganov (@ggerganov) February 24, 2025

Say what you will about Hal, Colossus, and Skynet’s Terminator robots, they at least all had the decency to speak in conversational English while they were plotting to eliminate their human overlords.