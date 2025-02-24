“HACKERS:” Hackers play AI video of Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet on cafeteria screens at HUD headquarters: ‘LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.’

Cyberpunks breached a television at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday morning, broadcasting a stomach-turning AI video of President Trump caressing and kissing the feet of billionaire Elon Musk.

The sickening sight, which was first reported by Vox journalist Rachel Cohen, was played on a TV in a cafeteria at the agency’s headquarters while blaring the message: “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.”

Congressional Democrats, lefty pundits and other critics have taken to calling the tech mogul “President Musk,” in a seeming effort to irk Trump and highlight the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s level of influence in administrative decision-making.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee cheered on X in response to the video.