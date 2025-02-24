“HACKERS:” Hackers play AI video of Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet on cafeteria screens at HUD headquarters: ‘LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.’
Cyberpunks breached a television at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday morning, broadcasting a stomach-turning AI video of President Trump caressing and kissing the feet of billionaire Elon Musk.
The sickening sight, which was first reported by Vox journalist Rachel Cohen, was played on a TV in a cafeteria at the agency’s headquarters while blaring the message: “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.”
Congressional Democrats, lefty pundits and other critics have taken to calling the tech mogul “President Musk,” in a seeming effort to irk Trump and highlight the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s level of influence in administrative decision-making.
“Not all heroes wear capes,” Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee cheered on X in response to the video.
I’m sure a lot of HUD employees will soon be transitioning to Jen Psaki’s vaunted “green jobs.”
The bureaucracy seems intent on proving that they're an insulated self interest group who believes itself to be unaccountable to American democracy and should be fired.
They keep accidentally proving the point for retweets. https://t.co/Q4MZgpLH8m
— Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) February 24, 2025