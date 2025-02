VOX POPULI, VOX DEI:

🚨🇺🇸83% OF VOTERS DEMAND SPENDING CUTS

New poll: 83% of Americans want the government to cut spending instead of raising taxes—but D.C. just kept spending under Biden.

– 67% say the debt is unsustainable

– 83% want the budget balanced

– 77% demand a full review of government…

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 24, 2025