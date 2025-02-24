‘IT MELTED DOWN:’ Top Biden Advisor Says Democrat Party ‘Lost Its Mind’ After Disastrous Debate.

During a recent discussion at Harvard University, former Biden senior advisor Mike Donilon delusionally said (emphasis, mine):

Now, lots of people have terrible debates. Lots of people have terrible debates. Usually, the party doesn’t lose its mind, but that’s what happened here. It melted down.

With due respect, Mr. Donilon, Biden — with a vacant “where the hell am I?” look on his face — was at times visibly confused, and other times, totally unintelligible. In my book — and the books of tens of millions of Americans, including untold numbers of Democrat voters — the former president’s disastrous performance was well beyond a “terrible debate.”

Not to further nitpick, but even left-“leaning” CNN and the BBC ran headlines calling the performance “disastrous” and “incoherent.”

CNN senior reporter Stephen Collinson wrote in an article:

If Joe Biden loses November’s election, history will record that it took just 10 minutes to destroy a presidency. It was clear a political disaster was about to unfold as soon as the 81-year-old commander in chief stiffly shuffled on stage in Atlanta.

Exactly. Democrats who continue to fail to see that reality, much less admit it, are lying to themselves. For the sake of their party, they rode their all-but-dead horse far too long.