STONEWALL, UK’S LARGEST TRANS RIGHTS ORGANIZATION, TURNED OUT TO BE A USAID FRONT:

Why, you may ask, is the United States government the biggest provider of funding to Stonewall, and organization that has been vilifying women and lesbians in particular for a decade?

Stonewall UK began as a gay rights organization and reached its primary goal of normalizing gays and gay marriage in 2014. Since then it has focused on transgenderism, eliminating same-sex space, putting men into women’s space, criticizing lesbian rights, transing the kids (although not as much as Mermaids) and promoting the idea that lesbians are bigots for not dating transgender “women.” It is funded primarily by the UK and US governments, and in the process, fundamentally changed British culture and law.

Funding from the US came to Stonewall through the Global Equality Fund (GEF), administered by the US state department, which has given the charity more than half a million pounds in the past three years. The GEF focuses on “advancing LGBTI rights around the world” and is a pooled fund with contributions from numerous countries and private businesses, but it has not published accounts since 2015. In recent years the GEF has been Stonewall’s largest funder. Charity accounts show the GEF increased its funding for Stonewall year on year, handing over £137,254 in 2021-22, rising to £204,442 in 2022-23 and reaching £233,583 in the most recent set of accounts.

The shift to trans rights seems to have drawn in the US funding, aligning nicely with the Biden administration’s priorities. Transing the gay away has been a foundational goal of the modern LGBTQIA+/- movement, and it likely wouldn’t have been so successful without USAID funding.