CORN, POPPED:

Goldman was lead counsel for House Dems during Trump's first impeachment.

Designed to prevent Trump from uncovering Biden's actions in Ukraine-and Obama’s knowledge & involvement.

Goldman knew everything Biden did. He even met w/Hunter during the trial. Of course he’s nervous. https://t.co/m7fUSZ7PPd

— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 24, 2025