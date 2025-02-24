KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Never Trump Grift Goes On, But It Has a Shelf Life Now. “The Low-T doyens of the Never Trump movement who’ve been turning vitriolic obsession into cash since 2016 are still cashing checks, which may surprise a lot of people. Sadly, there’s still a lot of money to be made when any Republican wants to stab other Republicans in the back. That’s been true for a long time but, as with so many things, it’s gotten more intense since President Trump’s first White House tenancy.”