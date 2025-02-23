MSNBC’S JOHN BRENNAN: ‘Absurd’ To Say Fired Joint Chiefs Head Had Woke Agenda.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Weekend, former CIA Director and current MSNBC analyst John Brennan claimed it was “absurd” to suggest that President Trump fired C.Q. Brown, who Biden had appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, because he had a woke agenda.

Absurd? Really? After the death of George Floyd in 2020, Brown put out a video in which he focused on his own trials and tribulations as an African-American, and concluded by saying that he wanted “to lead and listen to necessary conversations on racism, diversity, and inclusion.”

In 2022, Brown co-signed a Memorandum that began by stating that “diversity and inclusion are an essential part of our society and key to the success of any organization. As such, it is imperative that the composition of our Military Services better reflect our Nation’s highly talented, diverse, and eligible population.”

The Memorandum laid out quotas explicitly reducing the percentage of whites in the Air Force, and ordering the Memorandum’s recipients to “develop a diversity and inclusion plan aimed at achieving these goals no later than 30 September 2022.”