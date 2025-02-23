THE RACIST HOMOPHOBIC TIME TRAVELERS HAVE FINALLY WON: MSNBC Cancels Joy Reid’s Show in Programming Shakeup.

Alex Wagner, married to “former White House nutrition policy advisor and assistant chef Sam Kass…The wedding was attended by then U.S. President Barack Obama and his family,” also lost her show as well: Joy Reid and Alex Wagner Axed From MSNBC Lineup in Major Network Shakeup.

What’s more, Alex Wagner, who has hosted weeknights at 9 p.m. save for a Monday night led by Rachel Maddow, is expected to be named a contributor, according to three people with knowledge of current talks. Wagner, who has been working as a correspondent across the U.S. during the first 100 days of the new Trump presidency while Rachel Maddow anchors each day at 9, is unlikely to return to her weeknight slot, these people indicated. Jen Psaki is expected to take over at least one of the hours, according to one of these people. MSNBC is also in talks with Eugene Daniels of Politico and Melissa Murray, a law professor at New York University who specializes in the regulation of sex, marriage, caregiving and reproductive rights that would have them join the network in unspecified capacities, according to one of these people.

Today’s headlines are a reminder why Comcast keeps Al Sharpton on the payroll:

Of course, perhaps we should sleep on the news for 24 hours: