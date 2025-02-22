TESLA CYBERTRUCK VANDALIZED WITH SWASTIKA IN NEW YORK:

As Rupert Darwall told Ben Weingarten in 2018 when discussing his book, Green Tyranny: Exposing the Totalitarian Roots of the Climate Industrial Complex:

If you look at what the Nazis were doing in the 1930s, in their environmental policies, virtually every theme you see in the modern environmental movement, the Nazis were doing. It happens to be historical fact that the Nazis were the first political party in the world to have a wind power program. It also happens to be a fact that they were against meat eating, and they considered…it…terribly wasteful that so much grain went to feed livestock rather than to make bread. It’s also the case that they had the equivalent of fuel economy rules because they had the most expensive gasoline in Europe and so they basically had very few people driving cars…I think actually the most extraordinary thing that I came across was this quote from Adolf Hitler where he told an aide once, “I’m not interested in politics. I’m interested in changing people’s lifestyles.” Well, that could be…That’s extraordinarily contemporary. That is what the modern environmental movement is all about. It’s about changing people’s lifestyles.

Look, I’m all for pointing out the National Socialist roots of the environmental movement, but wanton vandalism is absolutely wrong. Because otherwise, why would anyone at the moment associate Musk with one of the largest and most terrifying bureaucracies in history?