AP SUES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OVER WHITE HOUSE BAN:

The Associated Press is filing this suit to protect other (legacy bullsh#t) news outlets from suffering the same fate of being banished from The White House. Whatever would we do without CNN, MSNBC and the likes of them?

Help me understand this… because as a journo major (way back in the day), First Amendment does not guarantee access to an event. Further, prior administrations have excluded new agencies. Why does the AP think they get a pass? — Vasiliki (@SilikiDeliganis) February 21, 2025

In the words of senile old Joe Biden, whose dementia AP willfully covered up for, what…? Four-plus years? C’mon man. And, while we are on the topic of Mr. Biden, remember when he banned The New York Post from a briefing on airline policies with Pete Buttigieg because of One name: Miranda Devine. But it wasn’t just The New York Post that had their crews revoked back in 2023. More than 440 reporters lost their press badges when Biden was at the helm in 2023. More from Potato Head Stelter and CNN: For decades The AP has been a foundational part of the so-called White House ‘press pool’ that travels with the president at all times and shares information with the wider press corps.”-Brian Stelter Foundational. They are the standard all (liberal) news outlets follow. They do have their own Stylebook, after all. The AP has not lost credentials. They can, in fact, still report on the news coming from The White House. They are just not invited to be present at certain times. They can continue to make up the fake news from afar. They were right up in former pResident Biden’s grill at all times back in the day and never once questioned his mental acuity or his son’s laptop. No one is stopping AP from writing or publishing their propaganda.

Such as this: Associated Press Continues to Act As Hamas’ PR Firm With Insulting Headline About How Bibas Family Died.

BREAKING: A body released by Palestinian militants overnight was confirmed by the family to be of Shiri Bibas, the Israeli mother whose sons also died in captivity. https://t.co/fcIypPLcGV — The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2025

‘Died in captivity.’ No. The Bibas family were taken hostage by Hamas a year and a half ago. Her children were murdered in November 2023, and once Israel completes an autopsy on Shiri Bibas, we’re certain they’ll find the same.

The wordsmithing of this headline is absolutely ghoulish. "Died in captivity??" *That* is the way you choose to frame their story? You are 100% the #EnemyOfThePeople and a disgrace to both journalism and humanity. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 22, 2025

Wire services played a major role in disseminating news in the first half of the 20th century, when building the first radio and then TV networks was a tremendously difficult and expensive proposition. Because there were comparatively few national news outlets back then, those that existed had to at least feign some sense of objectivity. And if those conditions still existed in 2025, then AP might have a case today. (And they still might, if they can shop their lawsuit to one of the proverbial sympathetic far left “Hawaiian judges,” of the type that hamstrung President Trump’s first term.) But given how biased AP’s reporting has become in recent decades, and their role in allowing Team Biden to hide the (p)resident’s cognitive decline for four years, they are simply yet another leftist legacy news source, and should be treated as such.