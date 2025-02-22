TRUMP FIRES CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF. Can You Guess Why?

Donald Trump is still draining the swamp, and this time, he has set his sights on the Pentagon. On Friday, Trump gave the boot to Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the woke warrior serving as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Brown is a cheerleader for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and that made his firing inevitable.

The ouster of Brown, only the second Black general to serve as chairman, is sure to send shock waves through the Pentagon. His 16 months in the job had been consumed with the war in Ukraine and the expanded conflict in the Middle East. […] Brown’s public support of Black Lives Matter after the police killing of George Floyd had made him fodder for the administration’s wars against “wokeism” in the military. His ouster is the latest upheaval at the Pentagon, which plans to cut 5,400 civilian probationary workers starting next week and identify $50 billion in programs that could be cut next year to redirect those savings to fund Trump’s priorities.

“I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump said in a statement he posted on Truth Social. “He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family.”

Trump is replacing Brown with Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine, a no-nonsense pick who, fingers crossed, won’t spend his days fretting over pronouns or racial quotas.

“Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump continued. “General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a ‘warfighter’ with significant interagency and special operations experience.”