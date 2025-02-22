TRUMP FIRES CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF. Can You Guess Why?
Donald Trump is still draining the swamp, and this time, he has set his sights on the Pentagon. On Friday, Trump gave the boot to Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the woke warrior serving as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Brown is a cheerleader for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and that made his firing inevitable.
The ouster of Brown, only the second Black general to serve as chairman, is sure to send shock waves through the Pentagon. His 16 months in the job had been consumed with the war in Ukraine and the expanded conflict in the Middle East.
[…]
Brown’s public support of Black Lives Matter after the police killing of George Floyd had made him fodder for the administration’s wars against “wokeism” in the military. His ouster is the latest upheaval at the Pentagon, which plans to cut 5,400 civilian probationary workers starting next week and identify $50 billion in programs that could be cut next year to redirect those savings to fund Trump’s priorities.
“I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump said in a statement he posted on Truth Social. “He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family.”
Trump is replacing Brown with Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine, a no-nonsense pick who, fingers crossed, won’t spend his days fretting over pronouns or racial quotas.
“Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump continued. “General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a ‘warfighter’ with significant interagency and special operations experience.”
CNN and Susan Rice hardest hit: CNN Panelist Drops Reality Check on Susan Rice After She Has Meltdown Over Firing of Joint Chiefs Chair.
But replacing Brown wasn’t sitting well with Democrats like Susan Rice, who had a meltdown. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins set the tone saying she heard from unidentified source (a retired general, supposedly) who thought that this was “sadly political” and “tragic.” Rice shook her head sadly, as though this was a tragedy.
The Obama Machine is very unhappy about Trump’s new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs —
— Susan Rice laments Trump “politicizing” a formerly “apolitical” military:
“We have always had an extraordinarily apolitical professional military. It's one of our greatest strengths as a… pic.twitter.com/2xfQIpzLRF
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025
Rice told Collins:
“We have always had an extraordinarily apolitical professional military It’s one of our greatest strengths as a democracy. We have civilian control, but we have men and women in our military of all backgrounds who are super highly qualified, and who serve with honor and serve with integrity and without politicization.
And now, suddenly, Donald Trump is bringing politics into the process of determining who should be our military leaders.
That is dangerous. It’s unprecedented. And it does not bode well for our integrity as a democracy.
What is it that he expects that Gen. Caine will do that one of the sitting four stars will not do? That’s the question we all need to be asking ourselves. They all take an oath to the Constitution to the United States, not to any individual president or any individual leader.”
Perhaps Susan Rice would like to check in on what her boss Barack Obama did in the past, in what some called a “coup” and a “purge” of 197 military officers to align the military with more of what he wanted? That was damaging and unprecedented.
Keep reading, for the obligatory “Scott Jennings explains to the CNN panel how the world actually works” moment. Exit quote: “If Susan Rice is unhappy, that pretty much confirms what a great move this is.”