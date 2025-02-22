JOHN PODHORETZ: Review: Brave New World. Or Captain America: Brave New World. Or something. Who knows.

The movie Captain America: Brave New World isn’t named that except in the ads. On screen, the title card reads Brave New World only. I don’t know why this is, but there’s something weirdly honest about it.

The movie centers on the woes of Sam Wilson—a minor Avenger nicknamed Falcon before he was given a magical shield and a much better superhero handle in the final scene of the Marvel Cinematic Universe climax, 2019’s Endgame. Sam doesn’t feel up to the job of being Captain America. And guess what? He isn’t. Now, the movie doesn’t say that. I am saying that. But Marvel knows I’m right. Maybe that’s why the words “Captain America” don’t appear on the title card.

The movie can’t decide if Sam is being made to feel less-than by our evil white supremacist culture, given that Sam is black—or whether he’s exhausted because he feels like he must represent all underrepresented people, because he’s black. All I’m saying is, he’s black, and that’s pretty much all the movie is saying about Sam Wilson, who appears to have two friends and no family and no backstory and is of absolutely no interest as a character. The original Captain America, Steve Rogers, had a wonderful backstory in which he was a 90-lb. weakling genetically engineered during World War II into a giant hunk of a guy who only agreed to the tampering to help save his country but found himself relegated to being a show pony in patriotic pageants. Apparently only white guys get good backstories.

If Sam weren’t as good as Steve Rogers, that would be evidence he was only chosen to carry the shield because he was black. Now, in one sense, that would be fine, no? I mean, if Sam is there to represent the marginalized people in our society, then he was a diversity hire—and what would be wrong with that in the eyes of Hollywood’s liberal culture? After all, Hollywood literally casts roles by putting out casting calls and saying which parts need to be “diverse.”

On the other hand, why couldn’t Sam Wilson be just as good a Captain America as a white guy? Perhaps he could have been… if he weren’t played by Anthony Mackie. While we’re supposed to decide by the end of this picture that Sam Wilson is just as magnetic and compelling as Steve Rogers, Marvel can’t fix what’s wrong with Anthony Mackie as a performer.

His problem is that he is nowhere near as magnetic or compelling as Chris Evans, who played the original Captain America in eight Marvel films. He’s a decent second banana, with good timing when it comes to throwaway lines and insults he doesn’t mean, but he is entirely without charisma. You look at other actors when he’s on screen. He’s like an anti-star.

This is one of those worst Marvel pictures, so boring that it gives you time to reflect deeply upon what makes it so bad while you’re watching it. There are so many things wrong here that I will only mention three.